Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

SBB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sabina Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.63.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The company has a market cap of C$522.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

