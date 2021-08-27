Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00861042 BTC.

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

