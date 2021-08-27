Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 12,130 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SAFE opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

