salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

