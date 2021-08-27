salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.55.
Shares of CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
