salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.55.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

