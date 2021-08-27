salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at FBN Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by FBN Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.55.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

