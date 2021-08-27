salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

