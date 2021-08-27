Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 77.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 121,810 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 156,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

