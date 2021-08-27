Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SFRGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.