Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

