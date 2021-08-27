Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Trading Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

