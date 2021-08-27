Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $193.21 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

