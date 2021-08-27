Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.47.

Several research firms recently commented on SSL. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SSL traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

