Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.69.

SC stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

