Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $783.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $783.00 and last traded at $783.00, with a volume of 70 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $729.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SARTF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.28.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

