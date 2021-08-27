Savant Capital LLC Has $222,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

