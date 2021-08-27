Savant Capital LLC Sells 503 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,641,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 282,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47.

