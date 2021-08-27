Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.50 ($8.82) and traded as low as €7.28 ($8.56). Schaeffler shares last traded at €7.29 ($8.57), with a volume of 599,335 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHA shares. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

