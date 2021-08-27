Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01.

