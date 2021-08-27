Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 411,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,084. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21.

