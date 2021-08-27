Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

