Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 348.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 481,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,415,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,498. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10.

