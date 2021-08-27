Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Buys $31,744.00 in Stock

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCOA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

