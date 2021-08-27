Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 834,037 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $33.80.

SCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.38.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.