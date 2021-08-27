ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.0732

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $22,610.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,060,937 coins and its circulating supply is 37,377,326 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

