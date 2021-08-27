SeaLink Travel Group Limited (SLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from SeaLink Travel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

About SeaLink Travel Group

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

