Secret Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $112.74 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.58 or 0.00491254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.28 or 0.01122180 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

