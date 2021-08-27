Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 1,854,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

