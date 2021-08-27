Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,718,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,272,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,855,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $91.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.