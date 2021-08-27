Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP stock opened at $1,515.58 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,506.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

