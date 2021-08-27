Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of PTH opened at $167.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.80. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $113.96 and a 1-year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

