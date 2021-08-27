Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $71.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

