Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New $262,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 173.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

