Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,283 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

VMC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $188.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,145. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

