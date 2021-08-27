Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.29. 19,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

