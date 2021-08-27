Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after buying an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 150.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

