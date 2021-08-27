Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $346.14. 8,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

