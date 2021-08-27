Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

