Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $33,978,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.00. 9,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,464. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.