Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 670,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

