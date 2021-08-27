Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.19. 628,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a market capitalization of $412.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

