ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Receives $59.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $11,163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

