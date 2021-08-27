SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SFS Group has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

