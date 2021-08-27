SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.88. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 114,140 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

