Sharder (SS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,644.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $47,644.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00764264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00099717 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.