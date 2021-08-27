Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

