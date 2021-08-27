Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $18.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,533.77. 20,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,862. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.56. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

