Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 58.6%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 29th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
