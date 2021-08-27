Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Rises By 505.9%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 505.9% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,402 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 28.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,500. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

