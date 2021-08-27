Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Declines By 88.7%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the July 29th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

BRFH stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.